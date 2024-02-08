The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza has climbed to 27,840, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 67,317 other people have also been injured in the ongoing indiscriminate attack.

"Israeli attacks left 130 people dead and 170 others injured in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them," it added.

The Israeli bombardment continued in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza overnight, killing a Palestinian television journalist, Nafez Abdel-Jawwad, and his son.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed nearly 1,140 people.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the U.N.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

West Bank toll rise

Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank has also continued to climb with at least four people killed in 24 hours, local sources said Thursday.

Mohamed Khalil Barghouthi died Thursday of injuries sustained from Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to WAFA news agency.

Barghouthi was injured two weeks ago in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah, and succumbed to his wounds Thursday, the agency added. The Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatality.

Three more Palestinians were killed during an Israeli army operation earlier Wednesday, according to reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused one of the men of being involved in terrorist activities. The other two people were killed when they tried to escape. The military's claims could not initially be independently verified.

The IDF also fired rockets at a house, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah. The authorities reported two deaths.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party in the West Bank said that the three victims were members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades. One of the men is said to have been a commander.

A general strike was called in Tulkarm on Thursday.

The situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the start of Israel's war on Gaza Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, around 370 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since.

Israeli military or militant Israeli settlers have killed more than 60 Palestinians in occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year.