The Education and Higher Education Ministry in Gaza reported that Israel's ongoing 15-month war has left 85% of schools inoperable, causing a two-year disruption in education.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ahmed al-Najjar, director-general of the ministry’s Public Relations Unit, described the conflict as creating an "unprecedented educational catastrophe" in the Gaza Strip.

He also noted the severe impact on higher education, with the Israeli army killing approximately 1,200 students and 150 academics, and destroying 140 educational institutions.

Najjar emphasized that "the deliberate destruction of educational facilities in Gaza has made restoring the educational system an enormous challenge."

According to the Government Media Office’s statistics, Israel bombed 1,166 educational establishments over 15 months, including 927 schools, universities, kindergartens and learning centers. These institutions were completely destroyed, and the attacks killed 12,800 students, and 800 teachers and administrative staff.

Najjar noted that the ministry has devised an "emergency response plan" in collaboration with local and international organizations to find quick solutions.

The plan includes completing the 2023-24 school year and launching the 2024-25 year using exceptional measures. This will involve a special exam session for high school students, according to the official.

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike, Gaza City, Palestine, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

The plan also includes rehabilitating damaged schools, establishing temporary schools and educational tents, enhancing e-learning and homeschooling to compensate for lost academic time, and providing intensive psychological support programs for both students and teachers.

Najjar called on human rights organizations to "document Israeli crimes against students and educational institutions in Gaza," urging the international community to "provide urgent support for the reconstruction of schools and educational institutions to ensure that education can resume as soon as possible."

The Gaza Government Media Office estimates the damage and losses in the education sector due to Israeli actions at more than $2 billion.

A cease-fire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's war, which has killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.