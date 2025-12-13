Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Friday that her country is ready to take a leading role in efforts to stabilize and rebuild the Gaza Strip, as she met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Rome.

According to a statement from the government, Meloni "reiterated Italy’s determination to play a leading role in the stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza, receiving the full support of President Abbas."

Meloni and Abbas discussed developments in the region and the need to consolidate the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip through the full implementation of U.S, President Donald Trump’s cease-fire plan.

"Meloni also reaffirmed Italy’s support for the Palestinian Authority’s reform programme, which is of fundamental importance also in the context of the need to relaunch a political process that can lead to a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution," it added.

Although a cease-fire took effect Oct. 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.