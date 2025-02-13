Over 350 rabbis, along with Jewish creatives and activists, signed a full-page ad in The New York Times condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

The ad features signatories from diverse Jewish denominations and notable figures such as Tony Kushner, Ilana Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix and Peter Beinart.

"Trump has now called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish People Say No to Ethnic Cleansing!” it said.

Leaders emphasized their moral opposition to any plan that would displace Palestinians, drawing on historical parallels and ethical imperatives.

Solidarity with Palestinians

Cody Edgerly, director of the In Our Name Campaign, underscored the ad’s timing. "Our message to Palestinians is that you are not alone, our attention has not wavered, and we are committed to fighting with every breath we have to stop ethnic cleansing in Gaza,” said Edgerly.

Rabbi Toba Spitze, senior Rabbi of Congregation Dorshei Tzedek in Newton, Massachusetts, highlighted the historical weight of such "insidious" proposals. "We know as well as anyone the violence that these kinds of fantasies can lead to,” referencing Hitler’s plan to make Germany Judenrein – cleansed of Jews.

Critique of complicity

Beinart, a prominent journalist and commentator, criticized the American Jewish establishment for their backing of the proposal. "It is utterly horrifying to see the degree to which people who enjoy great legitimacy and respect in our community are willing to support something that would be considered one of the greatest crimes of the 21st century.”

Moral imperative

Comedian and activist Ilana Glazer urged Jews and others to take a stand against Trump’s proposal: "We, Jews, and all of us who care about basic human rights, must speak up and stand up to ensure Palestinians remain on their land, so they can rebuild their homes and lives in Gaza after the genocidal destruction they have endured. All of our safety is intertwined.”

Historical parallels

Rabbi Yosef Berman of the New Synagogue Project in Washington, D.C. drew biblical parallels, stating: "Donald Trump - like Pharaoh in the Bible - seems to believe he is God with authority to rule, own, and dominate our country and the world.” He added: "Trump’s desire to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza is morally abhorrent.”