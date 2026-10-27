Jordan said Tuesday its airstrikes in southern Syria killed more than 20 Daesh militants and destroyed a weapons depot, while Damascus condemned the operation as a violation of sovereignty and reported several casualties.

Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani said the strikes were conducted after Amman had "run out of patience" with the movements of terrorist groups and threats to its national security.

"The operation was based on field intelligence aimed at neutralizing confirmed threats and planned terrorist attacks against Jordan," he said.

"Initial results of this operation indicate significant losses among ISIS (Daesh), estimated at more than 20 members, as well as the destruction of a major weapons depot belonging to the group," Momani said.

He expressed regret over civilian casualties, saying Jordan refrained from striking locations where intelligence indicated civilians were present.

"Jordan takes precautions to avoid harming civilians and attaches the same importance to the lives of innocent civilians outside its borders as it does to the lives of Jordanians," he said.

Al-Momani said Jordanian authorities were following up on the matter with their Syrian counterparts.

He said the two countries would establish a joint committee to examine the consequences of the operation and strengthen coordination in combating Daesh while protecting civilians.

The spokesperson stressed that Jordan values its relations with Syria and remains committed to developing cooperation in confronting common challenges.

"Jordan's security and Syria's security are one," he said, adding that combating terrorism remains a shared objective.

Momani also linked the security threats to a recent attack on a church in Jordan's Karak governorate that killed nine people.

He reiterated Jordan's support for Syria's security, unity and stability, particularly in the country's south.

Syria condemns strikes

Syria's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, strongly condemned Jordanian airstrikes targeting several locations in the southern Daraa province a day earlier, saying they were carried out without prior coordination with Damascus.

In a Tuesday statement, the ministry said the attacks killed and injured several people, describing the operation as an "unacceptable violation" of Syrian airspace and national sovereignty.

Syrian authorities had earlier reported that seven people were killed in the strikes.

Damascus also condemned Friday's attack targeting St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Jordan, offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

However, the ministry stressed that the Jordanian military operation inside Syrian territory was unacceptable and violated the principles of good neighborliness and bilateral coordination.

It warned that certain parties were seeking to undermine relations between the two countries and fuel tensions, without elaborating.

The ministry said coordination was underway with Jordan to establish an urgent joint civilian and security committee to investigate the incidents, prevent their recurrence and strengthen security cooperation along their shared border.