Jordan's King Abdullah II strongly opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's outrageous plans to annex the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians from their homeland.

The monarch, in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, urged efforts "to stop settlement activities and reject any attempts to annex lands and displace Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing the need to establish the Palestinians on their land," a statement said.

The remarks came after U.S. President Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would take over Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically.

Abbas went to Jordan on Wednesday to consult the king, signaling deep concern in Amman and Ramallah.

Public opinion in Arab states is also expected to be unanimously hostile to the proposal.

"Expect reactions to range from confusion to outrage, including demonstrations across the Middle East and beyond in the coming days," Emily Harding of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote on X.

Trump's proposal involves sending U.S. troops into Gaza. Any such deployment would be an immediate reversal of a key campaign promise not to embroil Washington in foreign wars.

He claimed there was support from the "highest leadership" in the Middle East for his idea, but hours later, the leaders of Hamas, Egypt, Türkiye, China, Britain, France and Germany hit back.