A journalist and a senior official from the rescue services were among the dead Sunday when Israeli airstrikes killed at least 38 Palestinians across Gaza, according to local health authorities.

The latest deaths in the Israeli campaign resulted from separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the south, Jabalia in the north and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, medics said.

In Jabalia, they said local journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several family members were killed by an airstrike that hit his house earlier Sunday.

Another airstrike in Nuseirat killed Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior official in the territory's civil emergency service and his wife in their house, medics added.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military.

The Gaza media office said that Abu Warda's death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, to 220.

In a separate statement, the media office said Israeli forces were in control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, either through ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardment that keeps residents away from their homes.

Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements on Sunday that their members carried out several ambushes and attacks using bombs and anti-tank rockets against Israeli forces operating in several areas across Gaza.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it had conducted more strikes in Gaza overnight, hitting 75 targets including weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led incursion that caused around 1,200 deaths and captured 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its residents and killing more than 53,900 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.