Three civilians were killed and another 15 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

The government blamed the Taliban for the attack, which took place a day after the country's defense minister and the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan visited the facility.

The bombing happened outside the base for army commandos as civilian contractors working in the facility waited outside to get into the base, a military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media about the attack.

Tareq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the site of the bombing was in the Chahar Asyab district and blamed the Taliban for the attack, calling it a crime against humanity.

“The target was likely the base itself, but the bomber failed to reach his target and instead killed innocent civilians," Arian said.

Almost more than a month has passed since an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul. Wednesday's attack was the second incident that saw civilian casualties.

The late March attack on a Sikh temple, claimed by the Daesh terrorist group, left 25 dead and eight wounded in Kabul. Sikhs are a religious minority in Afghanistan and have been targeted in attacks in the past.