A group of major Arab and Muslim-majority countries on Thursday strongly condemned Iran’s “deliberate” missile and drone attacks, calling for an immediate halt and respect for international law.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met in Riyadh on March 18 to discuss recent Iranian attacks and broader regional escalation.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the attacks targeted residential areas and key civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, and diplomatic premises, in neighboring countries, stressing that such actions cannot be justified under any circumstances.

They affirmed that states have the right to defend themselves in line with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, while urging Iran to stop its attacks and promote diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

They said the future of relations with Iran depends on respecting states' sovereignty and refraining from interfering in their internal affairs, from violating their sovereignty or territory, and from using military capabilities to threaten countries in the region.

They stressed the need for Iran to comply with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which calls for an immediate halt to attacks, an end to threats against neighboring states and the cessation of support, financing, and arming of affiliated militias in Arab countries.

The ministers also called on Iran to refrain from threatening international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab.

They reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity, backing efforts to limit weapons to the state and condemned Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and its expansionist policies in the region.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to continued consultation and coordination to monitor developments, adopt joint positions and take necessary measures to protect their security, stability, and sovereignty.

A regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the U.S. launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks across the region. It has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade, disrupting global energy markets.