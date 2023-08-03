The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq will be holding the delayed parliamentary elections in February 2024, according to a statement by the presidential office on Thursday.

The parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 25, 2024, it said in a statement.

Parliamentary elections in the KRG, which are supposed to take place every four years, were last held in September 2018.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 1 of last year, the KRG parliamentary elections were postponed by almost a year to Nov. 18, 2023.

However, due to ongoing disagreements between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) over minority quotas, election laws, and the activation of the High Electoral Commission, the election date has been pushed back yet again.

In the current 111-seat parliament in the KRG, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has 45 lawmakers, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has 21, Gorran Movement has 12, New Generation Movement has eight, and Kurdistan Islamic Society Party (Komel) has seven.

The Turkmen community elected five representatives, while the Christian community elected six representatives under the quota system.