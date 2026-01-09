Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) leader Masoud Barzani that Kurds are an integral component of Syrian society and pledged to guarantee their national, political and civil rights, according to statements released Friday.

Al-Sharaa made the remarks during a phone call with Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), as Syria faces ongoing security tensions in the north with the terrorist PKK/YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A statement from the KDP said al-Sharaa reaffirmed Damascus’ commitment to protecting the rights of Kurds and all other components of Syrian society on the basis of full equality and without discrimination.

The two leaders also discussed recent political developments in Syria and the wider region, stressing the importance of stability, dialogue and coordination to preserve social peace.

Barzani welcomed al-Sharaa’s vision and voiced support for efforts to build an inclusive Syrian state representing all segments of society, the statement said.

On Thursday, the Syrian government said in a separate statement that Kurds are a “fundamental and authentic component” of the Syrian people.

Authorities have stepped up security efforts nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar Assad regime in December 2024, ending its 24-year rule.