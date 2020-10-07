Kuwait's new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state, state news agency KUNA said, citing a statement from his office.
Sheikh Meshal is deputy chief of the National Guard and a brother of the late emir who died last Tuesday.
The Gulf Arab state's parliament, whose term ends Thursday, must approve the emir's choice of crown prince.
