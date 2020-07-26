News about the health of the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who is in the United States for medical treatment, is “very reassuring,” parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday in a statement on the parliamentary Twitter account.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler, Emir al-Sabah arrived in the United States on Thursday to complete medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

The emir’s designated successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah temporarily took over some of the ruler’s constitutional duties last Saturday.

Last year, Emir al-Sabah was admitted to hospital in the United States while on an official visit after suffering from what his office described as a health setback in Kuwait in August. He returned to the Gulf Arab state in October.