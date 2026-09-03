Israel killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others Thursday, according to a medical source, in the latest Gaza cease-fire violation by its military.

The source told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli army gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded others in Beit Lahia.

A second Palestinian was later killed when Israeli forces opened fire on tents housing displaced Palestinians and homes in the same area, the source added.

In a statement, the Israeli army acknowledged killing a Palestinian in northern Gaza, claiming that its forces had spotted an alleged "armed individual who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces in a way that posed an immediate threat."

It was not immediately clear whether the Palestinian killed in the army's account was one of the two people whose deaths were reported by the medical source in Beit Lahia.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli army gunfire inside a camp for displaced people in the Hamad residential area, north of the city.

Israel launched genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, causing widespread destruction until a October 2025 cease-fire, which the occupying military violates on a daily basis.

Since the cease-fire took effect, Israeli violations have killed 1,334 Palestinians and wounded 4,429 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's Gaza genocide has so far killed 73,470 Palestinians and wounded 174,540 others, the ministry said Thursday.