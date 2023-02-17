Several Latin American countries expressed concern about Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico said on Friday they were "profoundly worried" by Israel's decision to expand settlements in the West Bank.

"Our governments express their opposition to any action that compromises the viability of the two-state solution," they said in a joint statement, noting Israel's move violated international law and calling on both sides to resume talks and refrain from escalating the violence.

Palestinians accuse Israel of systematically working to Judaize East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, and to obliterate its Arab and Islamic identity.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.