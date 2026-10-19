Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Iran Monday for his first visit since the start of the Middle East war, as Moscow attempts to mediate, according to Russian media.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Sunday the trip would focus on "regional and international developments."

Lavrov will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov said Moscow's efforts "aim to prevent a return to large-scale war." Talks between Tehran and Washington have stalled.

His visit follows Russian President Vladimir Putin telling Pezeshkian in early October that Moscow was prepared to contribute to mediation efforts.

Russia and Iran, two of the world's most heavily sanctioned nations, maintain close ties. Their military and economic cooperation increased since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said discussions during Lavrov's visit would focus on "ways to resolve the acute international crisis triggered by the unlawful aggression of the U.S. and Israel against Iran."

The ministry said the war was a blow to stability and security "not only in the Near and Middle East, but also globally."

Despite a cease-fire in April and a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding in June, hostilities in and around the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Oil tanker on fire

In a separate development Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said an oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a mine, the latest such incident since Tehran tightened its grip of the waterway.

"An oil tanker, which was in violation, struck a naval mine south of the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in an explosion and a fire in its engine room," Iranian state media quoted the Guards as saying.

The tanker was traveling in the strait's "unauthorized southern route" and had disabled its positioning and navigation systems, the statement said.

It came a day after the Guards said two oil tankers caught fire in the strait, both after hitting mines.

The Guards' naval commander Adm. Ali Ozmaei warned this week that any vessel that deactivated its navigation systems would be considered "hostile."

Iran claims control of the strategic waterway – through which one-fifth of the world's hydrocarbons pass in peacetime – and regularly targets vessels crossing without its authorization. In response, Washington maintains a naval counterblockade on Iranian ports.