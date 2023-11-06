Lebanon will take Israel's recent killing of Lebanese civilians to the U.N. Security Council, the country's top diplomat said Monday.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib on Monday described Israel's killing of Lebanese civilians as a "war crime."

On Sunday, Israel struck a civilian car in southern Lebanon, killing three children and their grandmother, according to Lebanese media.

"Israel's killing of children and civilians is a war crime that clearly reflects its policy of intentionally targeting families, children, medics and journalists," the top diplomat added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) described the killing of the four Lebanese civilians as" tragic."

"No one wants to see more people hurt or killed," said UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti.

"We remind all the parties involved that attacks against civilians are a violation of international law that may amount to war crimes," he added.

Tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon amid an intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.