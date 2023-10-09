Israel hit some areas in southern Lebanon in artillery shelling and airstrikes on Monday, amid ongoing war with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed airstrikes by army helicopters in Lebanon, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The official Lebanese news agency said Israeli artillery shelling expanded to the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab town in the country’s south. A Lebanese security source in southern Lebanon said that around 45 Israeli shells fell on the outskirts of the village of Dhayra in the Tyre region.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that three soldiers were wounded in an exchange of fire on the border with Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Forces in Southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) have urged maximum restraint at the Lebanese border with Israel in the wake of the massive escalation of violence.

"UNIFIL peacekeepers detected explosions near Al-Boustan in south-west Lebanon," a statement by UNIFIL said.

It added that the UNIFIL commander is in contact with the involved parties, "urging them to exercise maximum restraint..to prevent further escalation and loss of life."

Over 123,000 people have so far been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian groups and Israel.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas members launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.