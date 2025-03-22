Lebanon is at risk of being drawn into a “new war” with Israel, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said after Israel vowed to respond to rockets fired from Lebanon.

"Salam warned of renewed military operations on the southern border, because of the risks they carry dragging the country into a new war, which will bring woes to Lebanon and the Lebanese people," he said in a statement.

His warning came after Israel said it had intercepted three projectiles aimed at northern Israel from Lebanon.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Salam had called the Lebanese defense minister, stressing the need to take all security and military measures to "confirm that the [Lebanese] state alone has the power to decide war and peace."

Salam has also called on the United Nations to redouble international pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory amid a fragile ceasefire.

According to NNA, towns in southern Lebanon were subjected to Israeli shelling on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

A ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah since November.