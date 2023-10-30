Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he is working to ensure that his country does not get involved in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict amid reports of exchanging cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Mikati said he feared an escalation, with the border skirmishes stoking concerns that Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement could open a new front with Israel.

"I am doing my duty to prevent Lebanon from entering the war" raging further south, Mikati told AFP in an interview.

Cash-strapped Lebanon is facing the possibility of war essentially leaderless, as political divisions have left the country without a president for a year, while Mikati has headed a caretaker cabinet for about a year and a half.

"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm," he added.

Mikati, who is on good terms with Hezbollah, said he has no "clear answer" about whether war loomed ahead, adding that "it depends on regional developments."

In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a bloody conflict that left more than 1,200 people dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.

"For now, Hezbollah has managed the situation rationally and wisely, and the rules of the game have remained constrained to certain limits," Mikati said.

"But at the same time, I feel like I cannot reassure the Lebanese" because the situation is still developing, he added.

'Chaos'

Hezbollah, which has a bigger arsenal than Lebanon's own army, has so far targeted Israel's northern border region, with Israel striking back.

The cross-border violence has killed at least 62 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also four civilians including Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah.

Israeli officials have reported four deaths, including one civilian.

Mikati said any escalation could extend beyond Lebanon.

"I cannot rule out an escalation because there is a race to reach a cease-fire before escalation spreads in the entire region," Mikati said.

"I fear that... chaos could engulf the entire Middle East," he also said.

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged fire with Israel almost daily since Hamas's Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

Iran-backed or affiliated groups have also launched attacks on Israel from Syria and targeted U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria.

Lebanon witnessed a flurry of diplomatic activity at the start of the escalation, with high officials visiting the country and Mikati going on an official trip Sunday to Qatar – which is mediating peace efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar was playing "an important mediation role," Mikati told AFP.

"Mediation almost succeeded last Friday, but was disrupted when the Israelis began ground operations in Gaza," he said.

Lebanese tired of wars

On Oct. 7, Hamas carried out a cross-border attack in southern Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has responded with unrelenting bombing of Gaza, which killed more than 8,300 people, mainly civilians, majority of whom are women and children. Israel's indiscriminate attacks have destroyed civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, refugee camps and Tel Aviv also imposed a ruthless blockade, cutting off access to water, electricity, fuel and humanitarian assistance.

Mikati, who heads a caretaker cabinet with limited powers, urged Lebanese lawmakers to "elect a president as soon as possible."

Divided members of parliament have failed 12 times to elect a president during the past year.

Lebanese were weary of conflict, Mikati said, in a country that was battered by a 1975-1990 civil war, 1982-2000 Israeli occupation and the 2006 war with Israel.

Despite relative calm in recent years, in late 2019 the country plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis, pushing most of the population into poverty.

"Lebanese have had enough of wars," Mikati said.

"Lebanese... do not want to enter any war and want stability."