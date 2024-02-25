The seemingly lenient sentencing of a Jerusalem-based rabbi, who enslaved as many as 30 women, has caused a furor in Israel.

Rabbi Aharon Ramati, facing charges of enslavement, minor assault, and obstruction of justice, struck a plea deal last week for "conditions akin to slavery."

The deal resulted in a mere nine months of community service and $34,000 in damages owed to victims, a resolution met with widespread condemnation.

The plea agreement unfolded as 11 traumatized women declined to testify against Ramati, citing severe emotional distress, according to Israeli daily, Ynet.

The case, garnering attention since Ramati's 2020 arrest, portrayed him as a "cult leader" using violence and intimidation to control victims.

Ramati, presenting himself as an enlightened religious leader in 2008, attracted women to the renamed "Be’er Miriam Seminary."

The living conditions were dire, with over 30 women paying exorbitant fees for cramped quarters.

Prosecutors argued that Ramati manipulated the women, renouncing their personal desires and seizing control over their lives.

To maintain control, Ramati allegedly terrorized the women with threats of other-worldly harm, isolated them from families, and fostered mutual surveillance. Reported punishments included forcing women to burn their fingers or eat hot peppers.

Rumors about Ramati's conduct surfaced years ago, leading to his initial arrest in 2015. However, he was released after group members testified in his favor.

The recent lenient sentencing has reignited concerns about justice in severe exploitation cases.

Advocates for the victims question the adequacy of the legal system in addressing such egregious offenses as outrage grows over what is seen as a failure to deliver justice to the victims of the "house of horrors."