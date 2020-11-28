Libya's divided lawmakers have agreed to hold an official parliamentary session in Ghadames, an oasis town in western Libya near the borders with Tunisia and Algeria, they said in their closing statement Saturday.

Of 180 lawmakers, 123 voted in favor of the location after four-day talks in Tangiers, Morocco.

They also committed to supporting parliamentary and presidential elections and ending their divisions.

The aim of the U.N.-brokered negotiations is for Libya to hold elections in December 2021.

The meeting, the first in years to bring together members of parliament from rival cities, also aimed to agree on a date for an official parliamentary session to be held inside Libya, although no mention was made of this.

Parliament has been divided into two groups: A group based in the capital Tripoli and the other group, led by the head of parliament Aqila Saleh, based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Most of the deputies from the former National Congress, the parliament of Tripoli, which was dissolved in 2016, now sit in the High Council of State chaired by Khaled al-Mishri.

Libya has been divided for years between the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, led by Fayez Serraj, and the eastern-based forces led by putschist Khalifa Haftar.

The country has been in turmoil since long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011. Libya became a proxy battleground for rival forces and foreign powers have been drawn into the conflict.