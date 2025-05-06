Emmanuel Macron will host Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday in what marks the Syrian interim president's first official visit to Europe, the Elysee Palace confirmed Tuesday.

Macron will "reiterate France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable, sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society," the presidency said.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," it added.

During the meeting, Macron will emphasize "his demands on the Syrian government, primarily the stabilisation of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism," the presidency said.

Macron had first invited Syria's new interim leader to visit France in February after anti-regime forces toppled longtime dictator Bashar Assad late last year.

In March, he repeated the invitation but made it conditional on the formation of an inclusive Syrian government representing "all components of civil society," describing his initial negotiations with the interim leaders as "positive."

Syria's new authorities have vowed inclusive rule in the multi-confessional, multi-ethnic country.

They have repeatedly pledged to protect all religious groups and include all of Syrian society in the transition, with many countries saying they will monitor the new authorities' conduct before fully lifting sanctions.

But sectarian clashes in March, in which more than 1,700 people were killed in coastal areas, sparked widespread condemnation.

More recent clashes involving Druze fighters, as well as other reports of abuses, have also raised doubts about the interim government's ability to rule.

Since Assad's overthrow, Israel has also launched hundreds of strikes on Syria, including one near the presidential palace in Damascus on Friday.

Israel claims its forces stand ready to protect the Druze minority and said the strike near the presidential palace was intended to send a "clear message" to Syria's new rulers.

But the interim government described the strike as a "dangerous escalation," while the United Nations on Saturday urged Israel to halt its attacks on Syria "at once."