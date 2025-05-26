Scores of Gazan women and children were among at least 25 people killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a school housing war-displaced people, local authorities said Monday.

The strike targeted Fahmi al-Jarjawi School, where families had been seeking refuge from ongoing Israeli bombardments, said Al-Aqsa TV and other local sources, describing the incident as a "massacre."

A fire swept through the tents on the school compound, located in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, following the bombing.

The strike also wounded more than 55 people, said Fahmy Awad, head of the ministry's emergency service. He said a father and his five children were among the dead.

He said the school was hit three times while people slept, setting their belongings ablaze.

Eyewitness videos circulated online showing burned bodies, many of them children, and others crying out as flames consumed their surroundings.

"Charred corpses and the screams of displaced people engulfed in flames were seen and heard from the site," one report said.

Israel stepped up its military operations in the enclave in early May, saying it is seeking to eliminate Hamas' military and governing capabilities and bring back the remaining hostages who were seized in October 2023.

The Israeli military said on Monday that Israeli forces struck an alleged Hamas control center overnight on Sunday in Gaza, targeting a facility that was used to "plan and gather intelligence in order to execute ... attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

Despite mounting international pressure that pushed Israel to lift a blockade on aid supplies in the face of warnings of looming famine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that Israel would control the whole of Gaza.

Israel has taken control of around 77% of the enclave either through its ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardments that keep residents away from their homes, Gaza's media office said.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led incursion that caused around 1,200 deaths and captured 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its residents and killing nearly 54,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.