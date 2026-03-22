Regional efforts to manage shared water resources across the Middle East gained momentum in 2025, with countries expanding technical cooperation, data sharing and joint infrastructure planning, according to a new progress report by the Blue Peace Middle East initiative.

The report, published on World Water Day on March 22, highlights “significant progress” in transboundary water dialogue and coordination, particularly among Iraq, Iran, Syria, Jordan and Türkiye, as governments confront worsening water scarcity, drought and climate pressures.

Iraq and Iran advanced bilateral engagement through the activation of a Permanent Joint Technical Committee on shared waters and the formation of a high-level body to coordinate management of the Hawizeh Marshes.

Officials from both countries discussed reviving cooperation under the 1975 Algiers Agreement while also preparing a new framework deal covering climate adaptation, infrastructure and environmental protection.

Iran signaled readiness to cooperate on desalination, wastewater reuse and irrigation projects, according to the report.

Iraq also strengthened coordination with Syria, holding regular ministerial meetings and maintaining daily data exchanges on Euphrates River flows at key border stations.

The two countries continued joint monitoring, technical visits and capacity-building programs, including training for Syrian water personnel.

With Jordan, Iraq advanced joint studies of the al-Hammad shared aquifer basin, agreeing to conduct geological and hydrological assessments and seek donor support for sustainable development projects.

Jordan and Syria, meanwhile, launched a new phase of cooperation through a High Coordination Council and a Joint Water Platform aimed at improving water-sharing arrangements in the Yarmouk River Basin.

Both sides agreed to update existing agreements, address illegal well drilling and deploy new climate and hydrological monitoring systems.

Jordan also moved to strengthen its global water diplomacy, approving accession to the 1992 U.N. Water Convention and joining international water organizations, steps aimed at improving long-term water security in one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, the report revealed.

Cooperation between Jordan and Türkiye progressed toward an agreement on underground dam technology, with Ankara providing technical expertise to help reduce evaporation losses and improve storage efficiency.

Türkiye and Iraq continued implementing a 10-year strategic framework agreement signed in 2024, expanding collaboration on irrigation modernization, water infrastructure and efficiency projects.

In 2025, the two countries held multiple committee meetings, technical exchanges and field visits, while launching initiatives such as floating solar panels on dams to reduce evaporation.

They also signed a financing mechanism to support joint projects, including irrigation systems and water-harvesting dams.

Across the region, the report notes a growing emphasis on data sharing, joint monitoring and climate adaptation, as well as increased involvement of international partners in funding and technical support.

The Blue Peace initiative said these developments reflect a broader shift toward cooperative water governance in a region where shared rivers and aquifers are critical to stability, economic development and environmental sustainability.