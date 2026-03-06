Israeli airstrikes pounded Tehran and southern Beirut early Friday, intensifying a conflict that erupted last Saturday and has already claimed over 1,200 lives in Iran and hundreds in Lebanon.

The war, now entering its seventh day, has engulfed the region, drawing in U.S. forces, Iranian proxies and Gulf states while sending shockwaves through global markets.

In Beirut’s southern suburbs, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters saw high-rise buildings reduced to rubble and burned-out vehicles as tens of thousands fled.

Residents crowded beaches and highways, desperate for safety.

A man makes his way through debris at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

“We fled from the suburbs, we were humiliated,” said one man. “We’ll sleep on the road tonight and God alone knows what will happen to us.”

Tehran’s usually jammed streets were empty as explosions rattled the city. Internet access dropped to just 1%, limiting the flow of information.

A resident told AFP from Paris that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “has closed almost every main street with armed personnel and heavy machine guns to frighten people... the extremists say first you have to deal with the enemy at home.”

Strategic escalation

Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said Friday that operations had entered a “new phase,” promising undisclosed “surprises.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that American strikes over Tehran would “surge dramatically,” while President Trump said ground troops were unnecessary for now but stressed he would “have to be involved” in choosing Iran’s next leader.

The coordinated Israeli-U.S. offensive, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, targets Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, missile systems and naval fleet.

Since Feb. 28, Israeli airstrikes have destroyed Tehran’s air defenses, flattened IRGC compounds and leveled key regime facilities, including the Assembly of Experts building, responsible for selecting Khamenei’s successor.

The United States has focused on Iran’s naval assets, sinking the drone and helicopter carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri in the Gulf of Oman and destroying over 30 Iranian warships. CENTCOM reported that Iranian missile and drone attacks have dropped by 90% and 83%, respectively, due to strikes on underground sites.

Iranian retaliation

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. forces, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.

Over 400 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones have been launched since the war began, targeting civilian airports, shipping ports, energy facilities and military bases.

In Tel Aviv and Netanya, missile trails lit up the skies, killing at least 10 Israelis and causing widespread panic.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, including the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have joined the conflict, striking U.S. bases in Erbil.

The leadership council in Tehran has been discussing the Assembly of Experts' vote to choose a new supreme leader, though attacks on their facilities have cast uncertainty over the process.

Lebanon drawn into the conflict

Hezbollah fired missiles into northern Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s assassination.

Israel has since intensified airstrikes on southern Beirut (Dahiyeh), the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, killing at least 123 civilians and wounding hundreds more.

Over 300,000 people have been displaced.

Workers use a bulldozer to clear debris from a street at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The IDF confirmed the elimination of Hezbollah intelligence chief Hussain Makled and warned residents of 50 villages to evacuate immediately.

Lebanon’s government condemned Hezbollah’s actions as “irresponsible,” while Israel expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon.

The violence has reignited fears of a full-scale war in the country, which endured heavy Israeli offensives from October 2023 through September 2024.

Gulf states and regional fallout

No country hosting U.S. forces has been spared.

Qatar intercepted a drone attack on a U.S. airbase; Saudi Arabia shot down multiple drones east of Riyadh and a cruise missile over Kharj.

Thirteen civilians, including seven in Gulf states, have died, among them an 11-year-old girl in Kuwait.

Airlines have scaled back operations, with Etihad restarting a limited schedule from Abu Dhabi only after assurances of safety.

The war has disrupted global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and pushed crude oil prices up 20% in a week. Analysts warn that unless the conflict ends soon, market volatility will persist.

Global repercussions

The war has also reached far beyond the Middle East. A U.S. submarine reportedly torpedoed an Iranian frigate near Sri Lanka.

Azerbaijan threatened retaliation after a drone struck its airport.

Governments are scrambling to evacuate citizens from affected countries and financial markets remain on edge.

Dubai and Bahrain issued warnings against sharing security-related content on social media, reflecting heightened regional tension.

European militaries are mobilizing to protect Cyprus from potential strikes, while the U.N. Security Council monitors the situation.