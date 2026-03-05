An airport in the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan was hit by missiles and drones flying in from the direction of Iran Thursday, Reuters reported citing a source close to the Azerbaijan government.
A fire has started as a result of the incident, the source said, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how many missiles and drones fell in the area.
Video footage shared by the source showed black smoke rising near the terminal of Nakhchivan International Airport, which is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Iran.