An airport in the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan was hit by missiles and drones flying in from the direction of Iran Thursday, Reuters reported citing a source close to the Azerbaijan government.

A fire has started as ⁠a result ⁠of the incident, the source said, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how ⁠many missiles and drones fell in the area.

Video footage ​shared by the source ​showed black smoke rising near ⁠the ‌terminal ‌of Nakhchivan International ⁠Airport, which ‌is about 10 kilometers (6 ​miles) from ⁠the border ⁠with Iran.