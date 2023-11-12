Over 11,100 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed in the monthlong Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip, the territory's media office said Sunday.

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks since Oct. 7 includes over 8,000 children and women.

"Due to the targeting of hospitals and the prevention of entry of any of the bodies or wounded, the Ministry of Health was unable, on Saturday, to issue accurate statistics for the numbers of dead and injured during the past hours," the media office said.

"We recall that the occupation (forces) committed more than 1,130 massacres, and the number of casualties reached more than 11,100 dead, including more than 8,000 children and women, and the number of wounded was more than 28,000," it added.

The previous toll, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Friday, was 11,078 dead, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly people, as well as 27,490 injured.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, said Saturday that all hospitals in northern Gaza were out of service, with the exception of the Baptist Hospital, which offers limited services.

The Israeli death toll, in comparison, is around 1,200, according to official figures.