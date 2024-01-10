Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called for increased pressure on Israel to put an end to its incessant attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and push for a cease-fire.

In a palace statement, both leaders - who attended a three-way meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas - said they rejected any Israeli plans to separate the fate of Gaza from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, adding the two entities were the basis of a future Palestinian state.

El-Sissi said that providing more aid to Palestinians in Gaza requires a "decisive stance" from the international community to push for a cease-fire, according to an Egyptian presidency statement.

The meeting took place in the Jordanian Red Sea city of Aqaba, where the three leaders rejected any efforts or proposals aimed at "liquidating the Palestinian cause."