At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday as Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon, according to local media reports.

Israeli fighter jets launched 10 strikes on the city of Nabatieh, killing eight and injuring several others, the state news agency NNA reported.

An airstrike on a Hezbollah-run medical center in Arab Salim killed six medics.

In another attack, a person was killed in the Bent Jbeil district.

Israeli warplanes also targeted areas near Tyre, killing 11 people and wounding 48, the agency added.

The escalation marks the latest phase of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, which began in late September, following months of cross-border skirmishes linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s Gaza campaign last October, over 3,400 people have died, more than 14,600 have been injured, and over 1 million people displaced in Lebanon, according to health authorities.

On Oct. 1, Israel also initiated a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

West Bank destruction

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Israeli forces demolished two Palestinian facilities in Rafat on Monday, claiming they lacked proper permits.

Municipal chief Sadeq Jaber said the buildings, which contained a pool and gym, were erected a few years ago without approval, as they were located in Area C, where Israel controls construction.

Over 25 other structures in the village face similar demolition orders.

Israel continues to demolish Palestinian homes in Area C, a practice it justifies under building permit regulations.

Since Oct. 7 of last year, over 500 homes and facilities have been destroyed, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

Tensions have soared in the West Bank amid Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, which has killed nearly 43,800 people, mostly women and children.

In retaliation, Israeli forces have killed at least 783 Palestinians in the West Bank, with over 6,300 others injured.

Gaza massacre

In Gaza, the violence continued unabated.

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent in a "safe humanitarian zone" in southern Gaza, killing eight Palestinians, including two children.

Several others were wounded.

The attack targeted the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, despite its designation as a humanitarian area.

The assault is part of Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has claimed nearly 43,800 lives since October 2023.

A United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire has been ignored, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to halt the offensive.

Mediation efforts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to broker a ceasefire have failed.

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes in northern and southern Gaza killed at least 72 Palestinians, with dozens more injured.

The strikes targeted several civilian areas, including Beit Lahia, Jabalia, Gaza City, and Rafah.

The Al-Awda Hospital reported that Israel had bombed a school sheltering displaced people, killing 10 and injuring over 20 others.

The attack on the Abu Assi school marked another instance of Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure, including schools, mosques, and hospitals – potentially violating international law.

As Israel's ground operation continues in Gaza, its objectives remain controversial.

Officially, the campaign aims to prevent Hamas from regaining strength, but critics argue that it is part of a broader plan to depopulate northern Gaza and create a buffer zone.

The nearly 14-month offensive has decimated the enclave, leaving the population displaced and struggling with shortages of food, water, and medicine.

Israel faces ongoing international scrutiny and a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions.