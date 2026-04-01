Two-thirds of Americans think the United States should move quickly to end its involvement in the Iran war, even if that means falling short of the Trump administration’s stated goals, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some 66% of respondents to the poll, conducted Friday through Sunday, ​voiced that view, while 27% said ​the ⁠U.S. should work to achieve all its goals in Iran, even if the conflict goes on for an extended period. Six percent did not answer the question.

Among Trump's Republicans, 40% supported ending the conflict quickly even if it did not achieve U.S. goals, while 57% supported a longer involvement.

The monthlong war has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people and ⁠has ⁠hit the global economy with soaring energy prices, fuelling global inflation fears.

A total of 60% of respondents said they disapproved of U.S. military strikes on Iran, while 35% approved in the survey of 1,021 people.

One of the war's most visible effects in the U.S. has been the rising cost of gasoline, which rose above $4 a gallon on Monday for the first time in more than three years, data from price-tracking service GasBuddy ​showed.

Two in three respondents said they expected gas prices ​to worsen over the next year, including 40% of Republicans.

Trump's Republicans face voters in November ⁠for ‌midterm elections that ‌will decide whether they can hold ⁠onto slim majorities in the House ‌and Senate. The incumbent president's party tends to lose seats ​in Congress in midterm ⁠elections.

More than half of respondents thought ⁠the conflict will have a mostly negative impact on ⁠their personal ​financial situation, including 39% of Republicans surveyed.