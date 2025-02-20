No injuries were reported after a series of explosions took place on busses in Israel's capital Tel Aviv on Friday, police said.

Police spokesman Asi Aharoni told Channel 13 TV that explosives were found on two other buses. He called on the public to be alert and report any suspicious objects to authorities.

The explosions took place just hours after Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza – the first of eight hostages that Israel believes are dead and to be returned during the current phase of the cease-fire.

Police rushed forces to the scene in Bat Yam, a Tel Aviv suburb, as they searched for suspects. Police spokesman Haim Sargrof says drivers have scanned all buses and trains, and those scans are complete.

"We need to determine if a single suspect placed explosives on a number of buses, or if there were multiple suspects," he said.

Tzvika Brot, mayor of Bat Yam, said it was a miracle that no one was hurt. He said the buses had finished their routes and were in a parking lot. He said one of the unexploded bombs was being defused in the nearby town of Holon.

The Shin Bet internal security agency was taking over the investigation, police said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was being briefed about explosive device incidents in the Tel Aviv area, his office said.

The prime minister's military secretary was updating Netanyahu, who would soon hold a security situation assessment, his office said without providing further details.