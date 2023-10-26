Israel has completely or partially destroyed approximately 200,000 houses in its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Housing said Thursday.

The latest figure indicates that the nearly 20,000 buildings may have been destroyed since Monday, when the number was at 181,000.

“More than 20,000 units were totally destroyed or rendered uninhabitable," Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for the office, had told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 72 government buildings and dozens of public and service facilities were also damaged.

According to reports, 177 schools, 33 mosques and three churches have also suffered damages in the Israeli offensive.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Iyad al-Bozom said most bombs used by Israel in Gaza were U.S.-made.

Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 surprise incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas into Israeli territory.

More than 7,100 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.