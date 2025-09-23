Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to transform the Arab region into “Israel’s sphere of influence.”

"The Israeli prime minister dreams of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence,” Sheikh Tamim said at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He added that his country has engaged in "difficult mediation” to stop the Israeli war in Gaza and secure humanitarian access, but faced "a disinformation campaign” against its role.

Israel's airstrikes in Doha earlier this month undermined efforts to free its hostages from Gaza, he said.

"That will not deter our continued efforts,” he said.

The attack was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could scupper U.S.-backed efforts to broker a truce in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict there.

The emir described the attack as a "treacherous assault" and "a blatant act of state terrorism."

He said the bombing was not only an attack on a sovereign, peacemaking state but also a calculated attempt to derail negotiations to end the war in Gaza.

"No party seeks to assassinate a negotiating delegation except with the aim of thwarting the negotiations," he told the Security Council.

Israeli warplanes attacked a residential area in the Qatari capital on Sept. 9, hitting the residence of Hamas leaders and their families and killing six people, including a Qatari security officer.

The dead included the son of Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas's most influential figure abroad, and his chief of staff.

Tamim underlined that Qatar has been leading mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States for nearly two years to bring an end to the Gaza war, resulting in the release of 148 hostages.

He said Israel's actions show that the country prefers to continue the conflict.

"Qatar will remain an active partner in the international community, committed to resolving conflicts through peaceful means," he said.

He praised countries that have recognized Palestine as a state, saying this demonstrates that "violence does not resolve an issue like the Palestinian issue."