Iranian commanders issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning that any response to the recent retaliatory drone and missile strikes would be met with a significantly larger response.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the Iranian Armed Forces chief of staff, stated that Tehran had also informed Washington not to support any Israeli military actions, indicating that U.S. bases would be targeted if such support was provided.

Additionally, Hossein Salami, commander of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, asserted that Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attacks on its interests, officials or citizens.

Israel, despite reporting modest damage, reopened its airspace following the unprecedented direct attack from Iran.

The U.S. announced intentions to discuss a diplomatic response with other major powers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed determination, stating that victory would be achieved after Israeli forces reportedly intercepted almost all of the 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran's retaliatory attacks on Saturday night, launched after a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy complex in Damascus on April 1 that killed officers of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Iran had relied on its proxies across the region to attack Israeli and U.S. targets in a show of support for Hamas in the Gaza war with Israel, which shows no sign of easing despite numerous mediation efforts.

"We intercepted, we repelled and together we shall win," Netanyahu posted on X.

The Israeli military said the armed forces had shot down more than "99%" of the Iranian drones and missiles and were discussing follow-up options.

Israel's Channel 12 TV cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying there would be a "significant response" to the attack.

The conflict in Gaza, which Israel invaded after Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion, has ratcheted up tensions in the region, spreading to fronts with Lebanon and Syria and drawing long-range fire at Israeli targets from as far away as Yemen and Iraq.

Iran's most powerful ally in the region, the Lebanese group Hezbollah – which has been exchanging fire with Israel since the Gaza war began – said early on Sunday it had fired rockets at an Israeli base.

Drones were also reportedly launched against Israel by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has attacked shipping lanes in and around the Red Sea to show solidarity with Hamas, according to a statement by the British maritime security company Ambrey.

Those clashes now threaten to morph into a direct, open conflict pitting Iran and its regional allies against Israel and its main supporter, the U.S. Regional power Egypt urged "utmost restraint."

Israel's chief military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, called Iran's actions "very grave," telling a televised briefing they "push the region toward escalation."

Iran launched dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at Israel, including more than 10 cruise missiles, and most were intercepted outside Israeli borders, Hagari claimed.

The Iranian salvo caused light damage to one Israeli military facility, he said.

The Israeli military said it was not advising residents to prepare to take shelter, revising an earlier alert in an apparent signal of the end of the threat.

U.N. Security Council to meet

Iran had vowed retaliation for the Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria, which killed seven Revolutionary Guard officers, including two senior commanders.

Tehran said its strike was punishment for Israeli crimes.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack.

"Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," the Iranian mission to the U.N. said, warning the U.S. to "stay away."

However, it also said Iran now "deemed the matter concluded."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he would convene a meeting of leaders of the G-7 on Sunday to coordinate a diplomatic response to what he called Iran's brazen attack.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said America did not seek conflict with Iran but would not hesitate to act to protect U.S. forces and support the defense of Israel.

The U.N. Security Council was set to meet at 4 p.m. ET (8 p.m. GMT) on Sunday after Israel requested it condemn Iran's attack and designate the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization.

Iran's Fars news agency quoted a source as saying Tehran was closely watching Jordan, which might become the next target in case of any moves in support of Israel.

Israel and Lebanon said they were closing their airspace on Saturday night. Israel reopened its airspace at 4:30 a.m. GMT on Sunday, its airport authority said.

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had prepared air defenses to intercept any drone or missile that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

Jordan said that on Sunday, it intercepted flying objects that entered its airspace on Saturday night.

Residents in several Jordanian cities said they heard heavy aerial activity.

Syria, an ally of Iran, said it was putting its ground-to-air defense systems around the capital and major bases on high alert, army sources there said.

The European Union, Britain, Japan, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Norway condemned Iran's attack.