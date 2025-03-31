Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a new chief to lead the country’s domestic intelligence agency, his office announced Monday, following a tense standoff with the current head, who has been overseeing a corruption probe into Netanyahu’s aides.

Netanyahu selected former navy commander Eli Sharvit to replace Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who will remain in office until the Supreme Court rules on legal challenges to his dismissal.

The government’s attempt to remove Bar, who has been investigating potential links between Qatar and several of Netanyahu’s aides, has sparked mass protests in Tel Aviv and west Jerusalem.

"Vice Adm. Sharvit has served in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) for 36 years, including five years as commander of the Israel Navy. In that position, he led the force-building of maritime defense of territorial waters and conducted complex operations against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu said he had lost confidence in Bar over the Oct. 7, 2023, security failure that triggered the atrocities in Gaza.

The Supreme Court has frozen Bar’s dismissal and is set to hear petitions against it on April 8, but ruled that in the meantime, Netanyahu could move ahead with interviewing candidates to replace him.

Investigation

Critics, including opposition lawmakers and watchdog groups, challenged Bar’s dismissal in court, arguing its timing raised concerns that it was meant to undermine an ongoing Shin Bet and police investigation, announced in late February, into possible links between Netanyahu’s aides and Qatar.

Bar, who played a role in negotiating a cease-fire and hostage deal with Hamas in January, has said his dismissal was tainted by conflicts of interest and would jeopardize the Qatar investigation.

Netanyahu, who is on trial over a separate series of corruption charges, which he denies, has dismissed accusations regarding his aides and Qatar as "fake news" and a politically motivated campaign against him.

Two suspects in the case were arrested Monday, police said. Authorities provided no further details, citing a court-ordered gag on the case.

A Qatari official also rejected the accusations, calling them part of a "smear campaign" against Qatar.

According to recent investigations by public broadcaster Kan and the left-leaning Haaretz newspaper, the aides are suspected of having orchestrated or been involved in a campaign to improve Qatar’s image abroad. They deny any wrongdoing.

Qatar is not classified by Israel as an enemy state but is home to some Hamas leaders.

Along with Egypt, it has been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Bar’s dismissal has fueled street protests against Netanyahu and his government over its handling of the war in Gaza, with demonstrations expected to continue Monday.

Tens of thousands of people have joined the protests against Bar’s removal, calling it an attempt to undermine state institutions while prolonging the war in Gaza for political gains at the expense of hostages still held there.

Netanyahu said Sunday that the recent resumption of fighting in Gaza, which shattered a two-month truce, was meant to pressure Hamas into releasing the 59 hostages still held in Gaza.