Israel’s State Attorney has opposed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to delay his corruption trial, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Netanyahu asked the court to postpone his testimony by about 80 days, citing his focus on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

However, the State Attorney’s Office told the Jerusalem District Court that it opposes Netanyahu’s request to delay his appearance, arguing that he had been given enough time to prepare for his testimony.

According to Haaretz, the court will discuss Netanyahu’s request and issue a decision on Wednesday.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, though he denies any wrongdoing.

He is scheduled to testify before the court on Dec. 2.

The first session of Netanyahu’s corruption trial took place on May 24, 2020.

Under Israeli law, the trial does not require Netanyahu to resign from his position unless the Supreme Court convicts him, a decision that could take several months.

Israel has continued its deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 43,600 people, mostly women and children.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation of year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.