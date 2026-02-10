Flight data revealed Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft, en route to the United States, flew over three countries that have signed the Rome Statute, which requires them to comply with an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The flight-tracking website FlightRadar showed Netanyahu’s plane, known as "Wing of Zion,” flying over Greece, Italy, and France on its way to the U.S.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on Nov. 21, 2024, over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 72,000 people have been killed in a brutal assault since Oct. 2023.

All three countries are parties to the Rome Statute and members of the International Criminal Court and are obligated to comply with its decisions, yet their airspace was not closed to the aircraft.

The plane followed the same route it took in late December, when Netanyahu traveled to the U.S. to meet President Donald Trump.

During previous trips, Netanyahu had avoided entering the airspace of several countries over fears of arrest. However, during his trip to New York in September of last year to attend the U.N. General Assembly, he used the airspace of Greece and Italy but did not enter French airspace.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu departed from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on a visit to Washington, where he is set to meet Trump to discuss Iran. He is scheduled to return to Israel on Friday morning, according to Israeli media.

On Friday, indirect negotiations were held between the U.S. and Iran in the Omani capital of Muscat, amid rising tensions between the two sides and increased U.S. military buildup in the region against Tehran.