The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Iran’s new cooperation framework covers “all facilities and installations,” although Iranian officials stressed the agreement does not grant inspectors additional access.

Iran agreed a deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday, after it suspended cooperation following its war with Israel in June.

The 12-day war saw Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which the IAEA has not been able to access since.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agreed document "provides for a clear understanding of the procedures for inspections."

It "includes all facilities and installations in Iran, and it also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those," Grossi told the Vienna-based agency's Board of Governors meeting.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared to downplay the extent of the deal, saying the agreement itself "does not create access" for IAEA inspectors.

Araghchi said in an interview aired Wednesday that "currently no access is given to the IAEA inspectors."

"Based on the reports that Iran will provide later, the type of access should be negotiated in due course," he added.

While Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, Western countries accuse the government of seeking an atomic weapon – a claim Tehran has systematically denied.

Tehran's suspension of cooperation saw the IAEA's inspectors leave Iran, before a team briefly returned last month to oversee the replacement of fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Access to nuclear sites now requires the approval of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The most recent inspection did not include access to other key sites, including Fordo and Natanz, which were hit in the June strikes.

Iran warning

"Iran and the agency will now resume cooperation in a respectful and comprehensive way," Grossi told the board meeting, adding the "practical steps ... need to be implemented now."

"There may be difficulties and issues to be resolved for sure, but we now know what we have to do," he added.

Araghchi said Tuesday Iran would end cooperation with the agency "in the event of any hostile action against Iran, including the reinstatement of lifted U.N. Security Council resolutions."

In August, Britain, France and Germany initiated steps to reimpose U.N. sanctions after weeks of warnings, citing Iran's continued non-compliance with its commitments under a 2015 nuclear agreement.

They gave Iran a month to negotiate before sanctions were reimposed.

Iran has condemned the move as "illegal" and warned that it could lead to the exclusion of the European powers from any future negotiations.

A senior French diplomat said Iran must give access to IAEA inspectors "as soon as possible", speaking on condition of anonymity.

"It is actions on the ground that will be decisive," the diplomat told AFP, referring to the decision to reimpose sanctions.