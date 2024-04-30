A new aid crossing will be opened in northern Gaza this week, after U.S. President Joe Biden requested it in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Tuesday.

Over 200 aid trucks are entering the blockaded Palestinian enclave, the White House said.

Israel pledged to significantly increase aid to Gaza following pressure, announcing plans to open a new cargo crossing and send more trucks than ever before into the besieged area.

However, days later, there are few signs of these promises being fulfilled, with international officials reporting widespread starvation in the hard-hit northern Gaza region.

Israeli settlers have attempted to block the passage of much-needed humanitarian aid supplies into the blockaded Gaza Strip, where over two million people are experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe amid Israel's incessant attacks and blockade, which have left them without homes, food, water, electricity and other vital supplies.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday saw off a first Jordanian truck convoy of aid heading to Gaza through the Erez crossing reopened by Israel.

"Right here in Jordan, we're seeing a direct route from Jordan to northern Gaza through Erez. The first shipments are leaving today," Blinken told reporters as he saw the supplies.

"It is real and important progress, but more still needs to be done," he said.

Blinken spoke to reporters at a warehouse of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization where aid shipments from U.S.-based charities are gathered. He said while there were some improvements in the humanitarian aid situation in the densely populated enclave, much more needed to be done to ensure assistance reaches people in a sustained manner.

"I'm now able to go to Israel tomorrow and go over with the Israeli government the things that still need to be done if the test is going to be met of making sure that people have what they need," Blinken said.

"And I'll be doing that tomorrow directly with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government," he said.

Blinken's check-in with Netanyahu on aid will take place about a month after U.S. Biden issued a stark warning to Netanyahu, saying Washington's policy could shift if Israel fails to take steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.