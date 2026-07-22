Newly elected Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya on Wednesday outlined six priorities for the Palestinian resistance group, saying a comprehensive end to Israel's military offensive in Gaza and a full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave remain its foremost objectives.

In his first televised speech since assuming the post, al-Hayya called on countries mediating ceasefire negotiations to pressure the Israeli government to implement existing agreements and move to the next phase of the process.

He said Hamas’ second priority is restoring "dignified living conditions for Palestinians in Gaza, thwarting displacement plans, accelerating reconstruction efforts and securing the release of prisoners.”

The third priority, he said, is achieving Palestinian unity by launching an immediate national dialogue to rebuild Palestinian institutions, particularly the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on what he described as democratic and consensual foundations.

Al-Hayya said the fourth priority is strengthening Hamas’ relations with Arab and Muslim countries.

The fifth priority, he added, is mobilizing Arab and Muslim nations to take effective action and increase pressure to stop Israel’s "killing and genocide machine” against Palestinians in Gaza while supporting Palestinian rights.

He said the sixth priority is urging the international community and the United Nations to protect Palestinians and hold Israeli "war criminals” accountable.

On Monday, Hamas announced the election of Hayya as head of its political bureau, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in October 2024.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive in Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 73,000 people, injuring nearly 174,000, and leaving the enclave in ruins before a ceasefire was reached in October 2025.