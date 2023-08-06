Amid growing concerns following recent outbreaks of violence, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati Sunday sought to allay fears, urging the nation and the world not to succumb to "concern or panic" over the country's security situation.

Despite updated travel warnings issued by several countries, Mikati reassured the public that significant progress was being made to resolve the clashes between rival armed groups in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh in the south of Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Germany, and Britain had recently updated their travel advisories, expressing apprehension over the unfolding situation in Ain el-Hilweh, where clashes have claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals.

In response, Prime Minister Mikati personally assessed the situation with his security chiefs and asserted that there was no cause for alarm. In a statement, he emphasized the notable headway in resolving the violence, offering a glimmer of hope amid the troubling circumstances.

To further assure neighboring Arab countries about the safety of their citizens in Lebanon, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib was entrusted with addressing concerns and dispelling any anxieties.

The Saudi embassy, through X (formerly known as Twitter), urged its citizens to evacuate Lebanon expeditiously and avoid areas with ongoing armed clashes. Bahrain followed suit, issuing a similar call for its citizens to leave the country promptly.

On the other hand, Kuwait and Qatar adopted a more vigilant approach, advising their nationals in Lebanon to stay cautious and steer clear of areas experiencing security disturbances without explicitly urging them to depart.

Last week, Germany had cautioned its citizens against traveling to Palestinian camps in Lebanon, and Britain, in a gesture of caution, recommended "all but essential travel" to specific regions in the south, including areas close to Ain el-Hilweh.

The situation in Ain el-Hilweh has been tense, displacing around a quarter of the camp's 80,000 residents following clashes between Fatah, a mainstream faction, and extremists on July 29.

Ain el-Hilweh, the largest among Lebanon's 12 Palestinian camps, hosts up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees, as confirmed by the United Nations Agency for refugees from Palestine (UNRWA).