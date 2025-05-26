Iran ruled out a temporary halt to uranium enrichment as a condition for a nuclear deal with the U.S., a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday, adding that no date had been set for a sixth round of talks.

The negotiations between Washington and Tehran aim to resolve a decadeslong dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions, and both sides have taken a tough stance in public over the issue of Iran's uranium enrichment.

Asked about reports that Iran could freeze enrichment for three years to reach an agreement, spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told a press conference: "Iran will never accept that."

Baghaei also ruled out the possibility of an interim nuclear deal with the U.S., dismissing media reports that a provisional agreement was being considered as a temporary step toward a final deal.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that U.S. negotiators had "very good" talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend.

Iran is waiting for further details from mediator Oman regarding the timing of the next round of talks, Baghaei said.

"If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if talks are aimed at curbing Iran's rights then talks will get nowhere," he added.

The stakes are high for both sides.

Trump wants to curtail Tehran's potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race and perhaps threaten Israel.

Iran, for its part, maintains its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian purposes and wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.