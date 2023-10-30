Early on Monday, the Palestine Cellular Communications Company (Jawwal) reported the disruption of telephone and internet services in certain areas of the northern Gaza Strip.

"In recent hours, various areas of the northern Gaza Strip were subjected to an interruption of telecommunication and Internet services due to the failure of the main generator in one of our main stations in the Sheikh Radwan area," the company said in a statement on Facebook.

The company said: "We would like to clarify that since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the fixed and cellular communications network and the Internet have been exposed to interruption in services due to repeated damage to network elements as a result of the continuous bombing."

"Our crews are monitoring the network around the clock to fix any possible malfunctions and restore services to subscribers," it said.

On Sunday, Jawwal announced that telecommunication and Internet services were gradually returning to work in the Gaza Strip after being cut off nearly completely on Friday evening.

Gaza had been under a near-total communications blackout for nearly 36 hours following intensified Israeli air attacks on Friday that Palestinian telecoms providers said knocked out communications lines and towers.

Starlink satellite antennas are seen at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 31, 2023. (AFP Photo)

On Saturday, Elon Musk decided to provide internet to internationally recognized relief organizations in Gaza after Israel cut off service to the enclave.