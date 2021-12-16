An Israeli man was killed on Thursday during a shooting in the Israel-occupied West Bank, according to medics.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said medics unsuccessfully worked to revive a passenger in the car's back seat who was unconscious after getting shot.

"Paramedics had to pronounce his death on the way to the hospital," Magen David Adom said in a statement, adding that two other men who were riding in the car suffered "mild" injuries from glass shards and were taken to hospital.

Medics said the shooting occurred near the Shavei Shomron settlement, in the northern West Bank near the city of Nablus.

The Israeli army said troops were searching the area for suspects.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli soldiers blocked entrances to Nablus following the attack, with hundreds of Palestinian drivers stuck on the roads.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett denounced the "horrific" attack, in a statement released by his office.

The shooting follows a string of attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Last week, Israeli police arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian girl on suspicion of stabbing her neighbor, an Israeli Jewish resident of a settlement in a contested neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community. Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital – a status not recognized internationally. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital for their future state. Gaza has also been under a tightened Israeli blockade since 2007 and most basic goods enter the region through highly restricted measures.