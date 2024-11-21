At least 88 Palestinians were killed and dozens more were wounded early Thursday when two Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in northern Gaza.

The largest of the strikes targeted a residential square near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, killing at least 66 people, mostly women and children, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported citing a local medical source.

People were carrying the dead and injured to the hospital because there were no Palestinian Civil Defense rescue teams to help them after Israeli forces destroyed their infrastructure, the source said.

He added that medical teams from Kamal Adwan Hospital helped rescue people beneath the rubble.

"Dozens of homes in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital were completely destroyed and dozens of others severely damaged by the Israeli devastating airstrike," another witness told AA.

An earlier Israeli airstrike on a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City killed at least 22 more Palestinians.

"The death toll rose to 22 Palestinians, including 10 children and five women, by an Israeli airstrike on a home for the al-Arouqi family in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood," a medical source said.

An eyewitness also told Anadolu that a heavy Israeli airstrike completely destroyed a six-story building for the al-Arouqi family, killing dozens and leaving others trapped under the rubble.

Israel ramps up killing

Earlier Wednesday, Gaza health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave killed at least 48 people.

Gaza medics said the incidents included attacks on houses and a school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza, bombing of a hospital in northern Gaza and airstrikes on the humanitarian-designated area of al-Mawasi and Rafah in southern Gaza.

Palestinian and U.N. officials say no place in the enclave is safe.

Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, one of three medical facilities barely operational in the besieged northern area, said the hospital "was bombed across all its departments without warning, as we were trying to save an injured person in the intensive care unit" on Tuesday.

"Following the arrest of 45 members of the medical and surgical staff and the denial of entry to a replacement team, we are now losing wounded patients daily who could have survived if resources were available," he told Reuters by text message.

"Unfortunately, food and water are not allowed to enter, and not even a single ambulance is permitted access to the north."

There were 85 injured people, including children and women, at the hospital, six in the ICU. Seventeen children had arrived with signs of malnutrition as a result of food shortages. One man died of dehydration a day ago, Abu Safiya added.

Israel's 13-month genocidal campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children while displacing nearly all the enclave's population at least once.

It was launched after the Hamas incursion of southern Israel caused 1,200 deaths and captured more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.