Over 150 Palestinians were killed or injured on Thursday evening in Israeli airstrikes that targeted approximately 10 homes in Jabalia, located in northern Gaza, an area under siege for the past 20 days.

"A horrific massacre is unfolding in Jabalia, with over 150 martyrs and injured people due to Israeli shelling. No one is moving to rescue them," the Gaza civil defense said in a statement.

The statement added that the Israeli military targeted homes belonging to the Najjar, Abu Al-Ouf, Salman, Hijazi, Abu Al-Qumsan, Aqel Abu Rashid, Abu Al-Tarabish, Zaqoul, and Shaalan families.

"The (Israeli) occupation forces bombed an entire residential block in the area, and citizens are calling for help to transport the wounded even now,” the statement said.

"Residents are facing extreme difficulty in evacuating the dead and wounded after the Israeli forces disrupted the operations of civil defense and medical services in the northern part of Gaza."

Israeli forces laid siege in the north about three weeks ago, attacking from air and ground, surrounding hospitals and refugee shelters, and ordering residents to head south.

Hospitals in the area have either stopped providing medical services or are hardly operating because of the offensive.

The overall death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last October is approaching 43,000.