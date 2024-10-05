The U.N.'s office for humanitarian issues said more than half a million people are displaced in Lebanon following Israeli attacks.

The number of conflict-related deaths has reportedly increased by 200% in the past two weeks, with displaced people rising by 385%.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has significantly intensified its missile attacks in Lebanon.

As of Thursday, at least 1,699 people have reportedly been killed and almost 10,000 injured in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah within a year, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which cited the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Some 77 healthcare workers have been killed, with 28 of them reportedly in just 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 541,527 people were displaced in the country as of Thursday.

According to IOM reports, nearly 285,000 people have left the country since Sept. 23, with about 40% of them being Lebanese.

Nearly 40,000 Lebanese reportedly flew out, along with 10,000 Syrians. The majority of people are fleeing overland across the borders, especially to Syria.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered 185,000 arrivals in Syria, according to the OCHA. At least 4,000 Lebanese have reportedly also fled to Iraq.