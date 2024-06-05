At least 66 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured Tuesday when Israeli airstrikes targeted central Gaza's al-Bureij and al-Maghazi refugee camps, reported Al-Jazeera on Wednesday, citing medical sources.

The Israeli ground forces confirmed that they moved into the al-Bureij camp in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, while fighter jets and artillery attacked targets in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Gazan Health Ministry spokesperson had also confirmed several deaths in the latest Israeli attacks.

"The Israeli occupation has committed new massacres in the camps of al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi, where the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received 15 martyrs and dozens of injuries during the past hour," a ministry spokesman said in a statement at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The facility "is the only hospital providing health services to more than 1 million people currently, and its clinical capacity cannot bear to receive more martyrs and injuries in light of this serious aggression against civilians, children, and women," it said.

The statement confirmed that "the numbers of wounded and patients in the hospital's departments exceed the natural clinical capacity by more than three times. Al-Jazeera, meanwhile, reported that the morgues there were full.

The ministry urged "the international community and all international and U.N. organizations of all free countries in the world to immediately and urgently deploy field hospitals and medical teams to save the health situation in the Gaza Strip and to control the situations of dozens of thousands of wounded and injured people who are threatened by the risk of death."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas incursion despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.