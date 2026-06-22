A poll released Sunday found that most Israelis believe Iran emerged stronger from the Middle East war and its subsequent deal with the United States.

The poll of 3,644 respondents, conducted between June 17 and 20 by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with the Agam Institute, paints a stark picture of public sentiment following the U.S.-Iran deal.

Of those surveyed, 92.1% said Iran had won or gained more from the conflict, while 82.9% felt that Israel's long-term security had been weakened.

The survey found that even among voters who support the right-wing bloc, the electoral base of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 93.1% believed Iran had won.

Opposition to the U.S.-Iran agreement was widespread, with 63.2% of respondents opposing it compared with just 12.1% expressing support.

The findings pointed to a broader crisis of confidence in Israel's leadership.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed, 72.5%, said they did not believe Netanyahu's claims about the military campaign's achievements, while 56.4% rated his management of the campaign as "failed" or "poor."

The poll also pointed to the political price paid by Netanyahu, with support for his premiership plummeting from 40.5% in early March to 29.4% in June.

Despite this, the survey found ongoing support for military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Nearly half of respondents, 48.2%, backed renewed major military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon, even if it risked confrontation with Washington, while only 21% opposed such a move.

Negotiations to turn the temporary Iran-U.S. agreement into a more permanent deal took place in Switzerland Sunday, despite the conflict in Lebanon threatening negotiations.

Washington announced a renewed cease-fire there Friday after Israeli troops clashed with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, with each side accusing the other of breaking the truce.